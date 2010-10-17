How Top Educators Are Influencing A New Generation Of Entrepreneurs

Roberts was the driving force behind the MIT Entrepreneurship centre, which finally launched in 1990. He also helped grow a $10,000 business plan competition into the $100K Competition, which has resulted in notable alumni companies such as Silicon Spice (acquired by Broadcom for $1.2 billion), Firefly (purchased by Microsoft for $40 million) and Brontes Technologies (bought by 3M for $95 million).

As a supporter and teacher, Roberts also helped make possible the Deshpande centre for Technological Innovation, an MIT School of Engineering centre designed to help innovative MIT research reach the marketplace. He and his staff at the Entrepreneurship centre teach entrepreneurial engineering participants at the Deshpande centre about important business fundamentals.

And in 2006, he founded the MIT Sloan Entrepreneurship and Innovation (E&I) program, a rigorous track within the MIT Sloan MBA program for future entrepreneurs.

'We now have 20 years under way of dramatic growth of institutional base at MIT,' Roberts says. 'We had one course then--we have 30 courses now in entrepreneurship. We had one faculty member--me--who was devoting only a piece of his time to it. Now we have 20 faculty members--half of whom are tenure track and half are adjunct--all successful entrepreneurs or venture capitalists.'

As for Roberts' philosophy? 'I argue that you ought to develop an environment in a firm where you can be open with each other about your feelings, your attitudes and the like, and that you have to develop an ability to talk openly--especially with your partners--about concerns, issues, disagreements and the like,' he says. 'My experience says this is good for you.'

According to the most recent study done in 2006, researchers at the institution found that the companies held by living MIT alumni equaled nearly 26,000. Those companies employed more than 3 million people and did $2 trillion in business worldwide.

'That's equivalent to the 11th-largest economy in the world,' Roberts says. 'And all of that essentially took place in the last 20 years.'