Former tech CEO Gurbaksh Chahal sentenced to one year in jail

A judge has sentenced Gravity4 founder Gurbaksh Chahal to 12 months in a county jail.

Judge Tracie Brown found the tech CEO guilty in June of violating his probation and was forced to turn over his passports. He also transferred ownership of what remains of his ad tech company to his sister.

In October 2014, the tech entrepreneur was taken into custody for allegedly kicking a woman multiple times, as first reported by the San Francisco Business Times. Chahal was already on probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanours of battery and domestic violence in April 2014. A video of that attack, where he allegedly hit his then-girlfriend 117 times, was not allowed as evidence during the first case, but was factored into the sentencing hearing.

Chahal had gained fame in the tech community after he sold his first ad-tech company, ClickAgents, for $40 million. In 2007, Yahoo bought his next ad company, BlueLithium, for $300 million. He went on to found RadiumOne, another ad-tech company, before he and the company parted ways. Since then, Chahal has been building Gravity4, yet another ad-tech company that made a business out of buying other ad tech startups.

