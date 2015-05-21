The police report for ousted CEO Gurbaksh Chahal paints a picture of a man out of control

Getty Images/Charley Gallay Gurbaksh Chahal, former CEO of RadiumOne

Gurbaksh Chahal, the tech founder who was ousted from ad tech company RadiumOne in 2014 after pleading guilty to misdemeanour domestic violence charges, is facing new troubles.

San Francisco Police arrested Gurbaksh Chahal in October 2014 after a woman he was dating said he kicked her multiple times. He was released on $US100,000 bail, according to arrest records seen by Business Insider.

The San Francisco Business Times first reported the arrest Tuesday and confirmed with the San Francisco District Attorney’s office that Chahal’s probation for earlier misdemeanour charges could be revoked.

Chahal has not been charged with a crime as a result of the arrest.

Business Insider reviewed the San Francisco Police Department’s Chronological Report of Investigation in Chahal’s case report.

After being ousted from RadiumOne, Chahal started a new advertising technology company called Gravity4. A spokesperson for Chahal and Gravity4 declined comment on the arrest, and called the arrest report “frivolous and baseless” and “false,” with no further comment.

Here’s some of what the arrest report contains:

According to the report, Chahal was angry over the way the woman had spoken to his security guard in a fight over condoms, so while laying in bed, he kicked her in the right leg and thigh multiple times. She later went to the hospital and was released. Police have a cell phone photograph that the woman sent to her husband on the night of the kicking incident, the report says. (The woman was married to somebody else.)

The night after the alleged incident, Chahal and his security guard asked an employee of Gravity4 to search the woman’s phone for photos of Chahal’s prescriptions, according to a report from that employee. The woman reported that the employee used her phone while she spent the night at Chahal’s house, and the next day it was wiped clean of data. The employee said in the report that he’d tried to guess the password several times, and a message popped up saying the phone was going to be wiped for guessing too many wrong passwords (this is a common feature in corporate mobile security systems).

This wasn’t the first time Chahal had shown aggression, according to the woman’s statements. Chahal allegedly would ask her questions during an argument and would grab her by the hair until she answered, according to the report.

Another time, the woman said he bruised her wrist after she was pushed against a wall. She told authorities that she never called the police because Chahal never made threats towards her, but she later felt that he could influence her immigration status.

The woman told police that she and Chahal drank 3 to 5 shots of tequila and 2 to 3 beers after work. “Additionally he would take 10 to 13 pills, anti depressant and sleeping pills 1 to 2 hours before bed,” the police chronology said. “He would also drink alcohol while under the influence of the pills. Usually he is very mellow and becomes almost unconscious at times.” An employee for Gravity4 gave police a higher number, saying “50-60 pills of various prescription medications a day, and that he is addicted,” according to the report.

The police chronology also stated that when Chahal was allegedly acting erratically, his security guard would video tape him yelling at his dog and show it to him when he woke up.

In December 2014, Chahal and his attorney filed a motion to compel discovery of a police report of the woman. The woman herself had been taken into custody 11 days before the incident on an involuntary psychiatric hold, because she was intoxicated on alcohol, pain killers, and sleeping pills, according to the report in Chahal’s case filing. However, a judge denied the motion in January.

This isn’t the only legal case Chahal is battling. Former senior vice president of global marketing Erika Alonso sued Chahal and Gravity4 in April 2015 for gender discrimination. She claims that she was harassed because of her age and gender and was secretly and illegally spied on during her job interview.

Meanwhile, Chahal’s company Gravity4 has tried to takeover two companies in the past week. The company bid unsuccessfully on May 13 to take over ad tech company RocketFuel for $US350 million.

Gravity4 then announced a bid to acquire Swedish ad tech company TradeDoubler for approximately $US67.4 million.

