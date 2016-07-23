Tech CEO Gurbaksh Chahal found guilty of violating probation

Getty Images/Charley Gallay Gurbaksh Chahal, former CEO of RadiumOne

Gravity4 CEO and founder Gurbaksh Chahal was found guilty of violating his probation today in San Francisco court, according to a press report.

TechCrunch reports that the tech CEO will face a sentencing hearing on August 12, but had to surrender his passports as a result.

In October 2014, the tech entrepreneur was taken into custody for allegedly kicking a woman multiple times, as first reported by the San Francisco Business Times. Chahal was already on probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanours of battery and domestic violence in April 2014.

Chahal had gained fame in the tech community after he sold his first ad tech company, Click Agents, for $40 million. In 2007, Yahoo bought his next ad company, Blue Lithium, for $300 million. He went on to found RadiumOne, another ad tech company.

Chahal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.