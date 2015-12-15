Locals chiselled the Guoliang Tunnel into -- and through -- the side of a mountain

This terrifying road’s nickname is “The road that tolerates no mistakes.” Maybe that’s because it’s also one of the world’s steepest roads, chiselled into the mountain by local villagers.

The Guoliang Tunnel is located in the Taihang Mountains in China’s Henan Province, and was built to connect the isolated village of Guoliang to the rest of the world.

Construction began in 1972, with only thirteen villagers working on the project. They had no power tools, and worked with hammers and chisels.

It took years to complete the 0.75-mile-long tunnel, which opened in May of 1977. For the first time ever, cars could reach Guoliang.

Since then, it has attracted tourists from all over the world and offers a one-of-a-kind ride through the mountains.

Story and editing by Ben Nigh

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.