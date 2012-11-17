UPDATE: Police Find No Evidence Of Gunshots At Target Headquarters

Photo: via KARE 11

Police are swarming Target Headquarters in Minneapolis this morning after receiving reports of shots fired at the retailer’s campus.The call first came in at 11:10 a.m. central time but no active shooter has been confirmed, KARE 11 reported.



Minneapolis police officers told KARE 11 the call came from company security regarding an incident on the 10th floor.

Employees have been ordered to stay in their offices while police investigate.

Jason Douglas, a KTWIN Radio contributor, tweeted a text from a friend who is at Target and said “Shooter in our building or possibly skyway area. We are on lockdown. It’s all I know.”

Police have said the situation is under control, according to KARE 11. And as of 12:20 p.m. local time, police told KARE 11’s Bryan Piatt there was “no evidence of any shots fired.”

Police now believe the reported gunshots were actually “popping sounds” that may have come from within the building’s ductwork, KARE 11 tweeted.

Target Corp.’s press office declined to comment, saying they had no updates at this time. The press office directed all questions to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Piatt tweeted a picture of the scene outside Target Headquarters:

Photo: @BryanPiatt/Twitter

Reddit users took to the popular message board to offer updates on the case. As of 11:52 a.m. local time, it didn’t appear as if police had encountered any shooters and were in the process of searching the building.

Minneapolis Sgt. Stephen McCarty tweeted about 40 minutes ago that nothing had yet been found at the scene.

Twitter user Vanina Orezzoli tweeted this picture of employees barricaded in the office with the caption “Shooter on Target campus. We went from watching fun Disney movies to hiding in a barricaded office.”

Photo: @thefruitie/Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.