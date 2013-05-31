Father Of Chechen Killed By FBI Shows Photos Of Gunshot Wounds All Over Son's Body

The father of the Florida man who an FBI shot dead during an investigation last week believes that his son was murdered and presented photos of his son’s seven gun shot wounds as evidence, Will Englund of The Washington Post reports.



Abdulbaki Todashev, the father of 27-year-old Ibragim Todashev, told a Moscow press conference U.S. officials haven’t told him anything about the May 22 shooting and that he believes that his son was killed to keep him from talking.

“They come to your house like bandits, and they shoot you.” he said, adding that the wounds included six shots to the body and a “control” shot to the back of the head. “Maybe my son knew some sort of information that the police didn’t want to get out. They shut him up.

The full autopsy photos (Warning: extremely graphic) can be seen here >

Ibragim Todashev, a martial arts fighter who knew Tamerlan Tsarnaev in Boston before before moving to Orlando, was questioned three times in the spring and was killed in the last meeting.

The FBI says Todashev died during a violent confrontation. A law enforcement official told The Post that Todashev was unarmed, and another said Todashev lunged at the agent and overturned a table.

“Why was he interrogated three times without a lawyer?” Zaurbek Sadakhanov, a Chechen lawyer who also was present, asked. Why no recording? Why seven shots? And why should I believe their version? Why do American policemen believe they can do whatever they want?”

Police were questioning Todashev because he had been in contact with Tamerlan Tsarnaev prior to the bombings, had visited Tsarnaev in Boston, and had a ticket to fly to Russia this month to spend the summer in his native Chechnya.

Authorities say he acknowledged involvement a triple murder in Waltham, Mass., on Sept. 11, 2011 and implicated Tsarnaev — but he had not yet signed a written statement based on the alleged confession when he was shot.

Law enforcement was also criticised after authorities opened fire on the boat containing Boston bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, who was also unarmed.

One official characterised the incident to The Post as involving “the fog of war” and said that one accidental shot could have caused what police call “contagious fire” amid the chaos of the day.

