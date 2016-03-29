The Secret Service just shut down a massive petition to bring guns to the GOP convention

The Secret Service on Monday shut down a petition signed by more than 43,000 calling for the open carrying of guns at July’s Republican National Convention where the party will officially select its presidential nominee.

In a statement, Secret Service spokesman Robert Hoback said “only authorised law-enforcement personnel” working with the agency will be able to carry guns inside of the arena hosting the event.

“Individuals determined to be carrying firearms will not be allowed past a predetermined outer perimeter checkpoint, regardless of whether they possess a ticket to the event,” Hoback said.

The author who anonymously posted the petition last week on Change.org complained about the convention venue’s policy of now allowing firearms to be openly carried.

“This is a direct affront to the Second Amendment and puts all attendees at risk,” the petition read.

The petition continued:

As the National Rifle Association has made clear, “gun-free zones” such as the Quicken Loans Arena are “the worst and most dangerous of all lies.” The NRA, our leading defender of gun rights, has also correctly pointed out that “gun free zones… tell every insane killer in America… (the) safest place to inflict maximum mayhem with minimum risk.”

Whether the petition is a real effort, or a piece of satire meant as a hoax, isn’t clear, The Hill reported.

However, GOP frontrunner Donald Trump — who frequently touts his support for the Second Amendment — told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that he wanted “to read the fine print” of the petition. The other two Republican candidates — Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Ohio Gov. John Kasich — haven’t yet commented on the petition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.