Guns N' Roses Leaker Arrested

Memo to people planning to leak music: Don’t do it under your own name. And don’t do it with Guns N’ Roses’ tracks. Because GNR will call the Feds. And the Feds will arrest you.



Two months ago, Kevin Cogill posted nine GNR songs, supposedly from Chinese Democracy, the GNR album that’s always rumoured to be forthcoming but never shows up. GNR quickly demanded he take them down, then somehow got the FBI to question him. Cogill admitted he was the leaker; this morning he was arrested on charges of copyright infringement.

Since the band did decide to include one of their upcoming songs on this fall’s Rock Band 2, they do seem to understand the value of digital promotion. But don’t even think about doing it for them!

See Also: Guns N’ Roses Finally Releasing 14-Years-In-Making “Chinese Democracy” Track…On Video Game

Guns N’ Roses $13 Million, 14-Years-In-The-Making Album Almost Done?

Guns N’ Roses Album Leaker Hassled By FBI

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.