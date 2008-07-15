Guns N' Roses Finally Releasing 14-Years-In-Making "Chinese Democracy" Track...On Video Game

Now that’s more like it, Axl! After last month’s Chinese Democracy-leak scandal, Guns N’ Roses have apparently decided to tease their evidently forthcoming new album by including a track on this fall’s Rock Band 2.



While some are already insisting that this doesn’t mean Chinese Democracy will actually be released this year, after 14 years in the works, we think the album might really be coming out in the not-too-distant future—if only to stop people from asking about it.

NYT: A decade and a half after releasing its previous album, Guns N’ Roses plans to put out a new song in September — on the video game Rock Band 2. MTV expects to announce on Monday that the sequel to its popular Rock Band game will include “Shackler’s Revenge,” a track from the Guns N’ Roses album that has been in the works for more than a decade, said people familiar with the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity because the arrangement has yet to be announced.

The inclusion of the song on a game suggests that the Guns N’ Roses album “Chinese Democracy” will come out this fall, after years of delays. Axl Rose, who has selected replacements for the other original members, has said that the album is finished, but a release date has not been announced.

EW.com, meanwhile, obtained a copy of the Rock Band 2 song list, and, yep, “Shackler’s Revenge” is on it.

This also marks the third major event in Guns N’ Roses history that Axl has used MTV to announce. First, he fired Slash from GNR in 1996 via a fax to MTV. Then he unveiled his new GNR lineup, minus Slash and, well, everyone except himself, on the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. Now, he’s introducing GNR’s long-awaited new album on MTV’s Rock Band. Maybe if the channel promises to air the videos nonstop, we’ll actually get an album out of him sooner rather than later.

See Also: Guns N’ Roses $13 Million, 14-Years-In-The-Making Album Almost Done?

Guns N’ Roses Album Leaker Hassled By FBI

