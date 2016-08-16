GUNNA HAPPEN: Guns N' Roses are (almost definitely) coming to Australia in February

This is about as close to confirmation as you’ll see that one of the greatest rock bands in history, Guns N’ Roses, is coming to Australia early in 2017:

Guns n' Roses coming to Melbourne? The sign says so but nothing on https://t.co/hpPDb05gxV or official announcemnt pic.twitter.com/t7wn81lkMo — Damian Tardio (@damiantardio) August 15, 2016

Rumours have been swirling for a while now that Australia was pegged for a series of shows as most of the band’s original lineup reunites for its Not In This Lifetime world tour.

It would be the first time Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan have toured in Australia since the infamous Calder Park gig in 1993.

The above picture was snapped yesterday morning in Melbourne and appears to have been a mistake, as no official dates have yet been released.

Artists at the height of their powers, 1993. Picture: Getty Images

However, Business Insider understands there will be an announcement this week, possibly as soon as tomorrow. The Facebook page GUNS OVER OZ has it from “a very good source” that tickets will be on sale in some capital cities on Friday:

Triple M says the announcement time is set for tomorrow:

Please note: the major announcement we had for you has been moved to 8am Wednesday. Sorry but beyond our control. it'll be worth the wait! — Triple M Sydney (@TripleMSydney) August 14, 2016

And a video ad for the tour has also leaked, which is in line with the “February 2017” dates, but it claims tickets aren’t on sale until August 23:

The Gunners reformed earlier this year for the Coachella festival in the US and have slots booked throughout the US up until November.

