Guns N' Roses $13 Million, 14-Years-In-The-Making Album Almost Done?

Billboard: Nine purported “mastered, finished” tracks from Guns N’ Roses’ 14-years-in-the-making album “Chinese Democracy” were leaked online yesterday (June 18) by the Web site Antiquiet.com, prompting a quick cease-and-desist from the band’s handlers and the removal of the links…



Nice work, GNR. This was the only way people had to prove that Chinese Democracy was actually in the works and not just a colossal waste of money. You should be leaking the tracks yourselves!

“Chinese Democracy” was last on Interscope’s release schedule in March 2007. In late March of this year, the Axl Rose-led band signed a new management deal with industry heavyweights Irving Azoff and Andy Gould and began what it described as “negotiations” with Interscope to release the album.

But even if its release is drawing near, “Chinese Democracy” will likely go down as the album with the most troubled birth in rock history. Work began on it way back in 1994, and since then, Rose has burned through a reported $13 million in production costs as well as every lone original member of the group.

The endless delays reached comic levels this spring, when soft drink manufacturer Dr Pepper offered to send a free can of the drink to “everyone in America” (excluding ex-GNR members Slash and Buckethead) if “Chinese Democracy” arrives anytime during the calendar year 2008.

Better get ready to pay up, Dr. Pepper.

Photo by dave1968 from Flickr

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.