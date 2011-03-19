GUNS, ELEPHANTS AND LOST CHILDREN: The Surreal Images Of Google Street View

Dylan Love
9 eyes gun

Photo: Jon Rafman

Jon Rafman of 9-eyes.com has curated some of the most stunning images we’ve seen from Google Street View.These pictures run from scary to beautiful to strange, and they were serendipitously captured by the Google camera car.

We absolutely recommend checking out Rafman’s full site, and we’ve assembled some of our favourites here.

Kids with (toy) guns

Fire hydrant in action

Sprinting caribou

We hope a parent is nearby

A house on fire

Not the recommended way to travel

An attempt at a hoax?

Accident in progress

Even the elephant's face is blurred

Quite a sight from your front door

Eerie and beautiful

I'll have what he's having

Just a sleeping robot on a park bench

Flock of seagulls

Did the Google car get pulled over?

The belly, the beard, the jeans

Overdressed for the occasion

A police shakedown

Sick in the street

Hopping over the fence

For something a little more serious...

