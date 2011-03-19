GUNS, ELEPHANTS AND LOST CHILDREN: The Surreal Images Of Google Street View

Photo: Jon Rafman

Jon Rafman of 9-eyes.com has curated some of the most stunning images we’ve seen from Google Street View.These pictures run from scary to beautiful to strange, and they were serendipitously captured by the Google camera car.



We absolutely recommend checking out Rafman’s full site, and we’ve assembled some of our favourites here.

