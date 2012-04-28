You Can Bring A Real Gun To The Big Political Conventions This Year, But Not A Water Gun

Photo: Flickr/Britanglishman

No, don’t even think about it. You cannot bring a Super Soaker to the Republican or Democratic National Convention this summer and try to spray Barack Obama and Mitt Romney. But an actual gun? Sure.



That’s because state law in both Florida and North Carolina, where the respective conventions will be held, both allow people to carry concealed weapons. That includes guns.

Tampa, the site of the Republican National Convention, has issued citywide bans on other miscellaneous items. But local governments cannot regulate the carriage of concealed weapons, including guns. So the Tampa City Council is asking Florida Gov. Rick Scott for an executive order that would ban carrying firearms around the convention site.

“We believe it is necessary and prudent to take this reasonable step to prevent a potential tragedy,” council member Lisa Montelione said in a draft letter to Scott.

These are some of the other items banned from the convention, per the Tampa Bay Times:

• Wood, hard tubes or anything else that could be used as a club

• Water guns

• Super soakers

• Paintball guns

• Any container containing urine, faecal matter or other bodily fluid.

Tampa Bay Mayor Bob Buckhorn pointed out the ridiculousness of this on Thursday.

“The absurdity of banning squirt guns but not being able to do anything about real guns is patently obvious,” Buckhorn said. “Given the nature and the potential dynamic of this event, I think it would make sense that you would not want firearms introduced into that environment by people other than law enforcement.”

One good place where even people with concealed weapons permits will not be allowed to carry guns: Inside the convention centres. That’s where the Secret Service takes over.

