Gun Owner Freak Out Leads To The Ouster Of Popular Pro-Gun Magazine's Editor

The popular Guns & Ammo magazine is down two editors amid outrage from readers and customers over a column that loosely advocated discussion on some gun regulations.

In the December issue of the magazine, Guns & Ammo editor Jim Bequette published a column that was written by editor Dick Metcalf entitled, “Let’s Talk Limits: Do certain firearms regulations really constitute infringement?”

“Way too many gun owners still seem to believe that any regulation of the right to keep and bear arms is an infringement,” Metcalf wrote in the piece. “The fact is, all constitutional rights are regulated, always have been, and need to be.”

He later added: “[A]ll U.S. citizens have a right to keep and bear arms, but I do not believe that they have a right to use them irresponsibly.”

Instead of a discussion, the column led to an immediate, mass freak out from readers of and subscribers to the magazine, who voiced their disapproval in the comments section and on the magazine’s Facebook page. Some announced they had canceled their subscriptions, others threatened to, and many called for Metcalf’s and Bequette’s jobs.

A small sampling [all sic’d]:

When you talk about ‘limits’ or ‘regulation’ on gun ownership, limits with the Bloomberg and Brady types is the complete ban on all firearms. No gun owner believes ownership gives them the right to use the firearm irresponsibly. Apparently guns and ammo believes people who are pro-gun somehow believe they can use their gun ‘irresponsibly’. I was so incensed by his analysis and his negative feelings to pro gun advocates I’ve cancelled my subscription.” […]

“I’ve cancelled my subscription and I’m NEVER coming back, and I have been a reader since 1964 and a subscriber since 1970. It is unconscionable for a GUN magazine to publish this kind of dribble.” […]

“I’ve been a loyal reader of G& A for many years. Dick Metcalf should be fired for his Dec.Gun Control Editorial. If he is not fired.I will never buy Guns & Ammo Magazine ever again.” […]

“I will NEVER read your magazine again. I will NEVER buy anything offered in your magazine. You can kiss my red blooded, white American arse!!!”

Turns out that those readers’ calls were answered. Bequette wrote a column published on the website late Wednesday personally apologizing for his decision to publish the column. Though a new editor was scheduled to take over on Jan. 1, Bequette announced he would expedite the process and resign immediately.

He also said that Metcalf’s relationship with the publication would end immediately, though he acknowledged that Metcalf has had a “long and distinguished career as a gunwriter.”

Bequette, Metcalf, and the publication didn’t respond immediately to requests for comment.

