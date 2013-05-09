Gun’s 3D Printer Blueprints Downloaded 100,000 Times In Two Days From Kim Dotcom’s Mega

Shutterstock/ pio3

US not-for-profit group Defense Distributed has published online 3D printer blueprints for a single-shot pistol called the Liberator; plans which have been downloaded 100,000 times in just two days, according to Forbes.



The group is hosting the files on Kim Dotcom’s controversial Mega file-sharing website.

The group has previously put online gun components like the body of an AR-15 and the magazine of an AK-47, but the Liberator has proven the most popular.

The Liberator has also surprisingly been most downloaded not in the US , but in Spain.

The project has already caused a legal backlash – with US congressmen calling for the renewal of the Undetectable Firearms Act, which would ban any gun unable to be detected by metal detector.

