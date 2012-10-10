Gunmen Steal Slain Mexican Cartel Boss's Body From Funeral Home

Heriberto Lazcano

Photo: YouTube/AntiEPNoficial

A group of armed men stole the body of one of Mexico’s most feared drug lords from a funeral home hours after he was killed, a state prosecutor told the Associated Press.Heriberto Lazcano, known as “The Executioner,” was reportedly killed along with another man in a firefight with Mexican marines in the northern border state of Coahuila on Sunday.



Coahuila Attorney General Homero Ramos told the AP that early Monday morning gunmen raided the funeral home where the bodies were kept and stole both corpses.

Ramos also said that fingerprints of one of the men matched those of Lazcano, an army special forces deserter suspected in hundreds of killings.

