Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Put On Lockdown

Photo: wikipedia commons

Photo: Global Security

Details coming in from Fox 11 News in Tucson.- Base spokesman Sgt. James Martin says “unconfirmed spotting” of man with weapon. Locked down for “safety and security”



– Ambulance called for pregnant woman.

– Fox 11, on site, reports that loud-speaker announcements on the base public address system have raised the threat level to delta. The highest level.

– Two ambulances have been sent to the base. Fire confirms it was sent to the base for a shooting.

– Firetrucks are entering the base and crowds have gathered outside the gate.

– Reports of one injured with multiple shots fired.

– 3:18: Two base schools are still locked down and parents may not enter. Children are reported safe.

– 3:24: One person shot multiple times. Individual is reportedly civilian. Situation remains “fluid”.

– Update: Air Force officials are denying there were ANY shots fired.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is home to the 355th Fighter Wing assigned to the 12th Air Force.

The base also houses the Air Force Materiel Command’s 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (AMARG), — the “boneyard” for all excess military and government aircraft.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.