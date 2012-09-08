RadioShack Manager And Captor Emerge From Store Unharmed

Chris Nimerfroh, who’s being held hostage

Photo: Facebook

A RadioShack manager and his apparent captor emerged from the store unharmed after a more than six-hour standoff, 9 News Denver is reporting.The suspect was holding the manager of a Denver RadioShack hostage after a botched robbery, ABC7 News in Denver reported earlier today.



The manager, Chris Nimerfroh, is a single father, Fox 31 Denver reported.

The 19-year-old gunman updated his Facebook status during the standoff.

The suspect also posted messages to friends asking them to say their last good-byes, a friend of the gunman, Khadijah Samuels, told ABC7 News.

A SWAT team was on the scene, and police believe several people were involved in the failed robbery, in which shots were fired. It was unclear as of Friday evening whether anybody was harmed.

Four schools in the area were on lockdown because of the shooting, News Channel 4 reported.

Meanwhile, the friends of the suspect apparently prayed outside the RadioShack. KMGH-TV reporter Molly Hendrickson tweeted this picture:

