Gunman Opens Fire At Florida School Meeting

From the AP:



A gunman has opened fire during a Florida Panhandle school board meeting. It’s not immediately known if there were fatalities or injuries.

A WMBB television reporter at Tuesday’s meeting says the man came up to the podium at the Bay District School Board meeting and said he had a motion. He then pulled out a can of red spray paint and painted a “V” with a circle around it.

Reporter Nadeen Yanes tells her station he then pulled out a handgun and started talking.

Yanes says a school board member hit the gunman with her purse and he pushed her to the ground and started firing randomly.

Fox News report below.

Developing….





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.