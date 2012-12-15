Failed Thief Screws Up 3 Carjackings In The Same Target Parking Lot

Note: Not the alleged carjacker.

Being a criminal is tough work, especially for one failed carjacker in southern California. The man allegedly attempted to carjack three different women in a Target parking lot, and failed each and every single time, NBC San Diego reports.



First, the suspect approached a woman getting out of her car, showed her what appeared to be a knife, and told her to get back inside.

Well, that’s exactly what she did as she drove away, leaving the suspect empty-handed, according to NBC.

So he tried again, approaching another woman exiting her car. This time the victim showed her a gun, but instead of giving up her car, the woman ran into the store for help, police say.

The third attempt was probably the most embarrassing for the failed carjacker, as he ordered a woman at gunpoint to get out of her car and leave her keys.

She complied with his directive. But before getting out, she apparently disabled the ignition and the carjacker locked himself inside the car, according to NBC.

He allegedly shattered the window to get out and left the scene, so we may never know his name.

