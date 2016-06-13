Gun stocks are surging

Shares of major gunmakers rallied in premarket trading on Monday, one day after the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Smith & Wesson shares jumped by as much as 9%, while Sturm, Ruger & Company shares rallied 4%.

At least 50 people died at a gay nightclub in Orlando on Sunday when Omar Mateen, the suspected gunman, opened fire with an assault-style rifle.

Gunmaker shares have rallied after previous mass shootings that revived the debate about tougher gun-control laws.

President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, both called for stricter gun-control measures in statements on Sunday.

And amid prior calls from the White House to toughen gun laws, the companies have reported increased demand for their products; the concern among consumers is that guns may be harder to buy in the future if tougher legislation is passed.

The Orlando shooting was a “further reminder of how easy it is for someone to get their hands on a weapon that lets them shoot people in a school, or a house of worship, or a movie theatre, or a nightclub,” Obama said on Sunday.

NOW WATCH: The number of times Obama has had to respond to mass shootings during his presidency is staggering



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.