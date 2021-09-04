Families of Sandy Hook victims are mystified as to why gunmaker Remington has subpoenaed school records of 5 first-graders

Attendees look at a display of Remington shotguns in Dallas, Texas. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Gunmaker Remington was sued by nine families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Remington has now subpoenaed the school records of the victims, including five first-graders and four teachers.

Lawyers for the families said they had “no explanation” for why the gunmaker requested the records.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gunmaker Remington has subpoenaed the school records of children and adults killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, court documents show.

The gunmaker is being sued by nine families of Sandy Hook victims for wrongful death, who allege that the gunmaker inappropriately marketed a military-grade gun to civilians.

Newly filed court documents show that in July, the company subpoenaed the academic, attendance, and discipline records of five children killed in the shooting and issued a separate subpoena for the records of four slain teachers.

On Thursday, lawyers for the families filed a motion to seal the records requested by the gunmaker.

“We have no explanation for why Remington subpoenaed the Newtown Public School District to obtain the kindergarten and first grade academic, attendance, and disciplinary records of these five school children,” Josh Koskoff, one of the lawyers representing the Sandy Hook parents, told Vice Motherboard.

“The records cannot possibly excuse Remington’s egregious marketing conduct or be of any assistance in estimating the catastrophic damages in this case,” Koskoff told the outlet.

“The only relevant part of their attendance records is that they were at their desks on December 14, 2012.”

On 14 December 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza took his mother’s legally purchased gun and shot and killed 26 people at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

The incident is the deadliest mass shooting at an elementary school in US history.

The shooter used a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, and victims’ families say the high-powered gun is the reason so many lives could be taken in a short space of time.

The case is scheduled to go on trial either later this year or early 2022, according to Time.

Lawyers for the victim’s families have previously alleged the gunmaker has continuously attempted to delay legal proceedings.

They pointed to the gunmaker’s two bankruptcy filings and lack of cooperation in handing over requested documents.

The gunmaker previously responded to a request for records of internal communications by sending thousands of random cartoons and GIFs that included “ice bucket challenges” and gender-reveal parties.

In July, Remington offered to pay the families $US3.66 ($AU5) million each to settle the lawsuits.

At the time lawyer, Josh Koskoff said in a statement that the families would “consider their next steps.”

Lawyers for Remington did not immediately return a request for comment by Insider.