Gunfire, explosions heard at Kabul's American University

Multiple outlets reported gunfire and explosions at Afghanistan’s American University in Kabul on Wednesday evening.

Teachers and students are taking cover in place, and there are no definitive reports of injuries or deaths at this point, Fox News reports.

Two of the university’s teachers were kidnapped at gunpoint earlier this month.

American University is Afghanistan’s first private, not-for-profit institution of higher education, according to their Facebook page.

The following image circulating on social media claims to be photo of the explosion, though Business Insider has been unable to confirm:

Photo attributed to the attack on American University of Afghanistan in Kabul pic.twitter.com/EVunzOpyd3 — KAZEMI, Mustafa (@CombatJourno) August 24, 2016

Massoud Hossani, a photographer for the Associated Press tweeted the following:

https://twitter.com/Massoud151/status/768460104807120900

This story is developing and will be updated as new information is available.

