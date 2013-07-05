Gunfire Erupts Outside Army Headquarters In Cairo

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds a poster of Mursi at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 4, 2013.

An AFP correspondent in Egypt reports that gunfire



erupted outside the Cairo headquarters of the Republican Guard.Supporters of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi gathered there, vowing to defend him.

The report notes that shooting could be heard coming from both the Republican Guard and the protesters, and that wounded protesters fell to the ground.

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.