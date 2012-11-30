Jeff Gundlach's Brilliant Idea Helped The FBI Recover His Stolen Art

Photo: CNBC

NOTE: Earlier, we wrote that this story appeared in Bloomberg Businessweek. It actually appears in Bloomberg Markets.Back in September, thieves broke into bond god Jeff Gundlach’s home and stole millions of dollars worth of property including priceless artwork.



That property has since been recovered.

Today, we’re learning that a brilliant suggestion by Gundlach may have been elemental in the recovery efforts.

From Bloomberg Markets’ new cover story:

The robbers also snatched two works by Gundlach’s late grandmother, Helen Fuchs, who was an amateur painter.

…

The cerebral Gundlach also gave investigators a tip for solving the crime. He says that while he was at home in his family room, it dawned on him that thieves would do a Google search using his grandmother’s name to find out more about the paintings and how much they might be worth.

Gundlach told the authorities that they should check the Internet to see who might have googled the name Helen Fuchs. He says exactly two such searches were executed: one by him and one by the thieves.

Gundlach says his Internet idea impressed investigators.

“The FBI,” he says, “thought it was brilliant.”

Brilliant.

Read the whole feature at Bloomberg.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.