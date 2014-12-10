Here's Jeff Gundlach's Awesome Presentation On The Changing World Of Investing

All year, Jeffrey Gundlach has nailed what would happen with interest rates and the US dollar.

In a new presentation titled, “This Time It’s Different,” Gundlach outlines the challenges he sees facing the Federal Reserve and the global economy right now.

Gundlach also highlighted some of the complications that the crash in oil prices could pose for the global economy.

And of course, Gundlach staged a defence of his presentation’s title.

“It’s always different,” Gundlach said. “The one thing that is constant in the world of investing is change… Things are always changing.”

Go through all 60 of Gundlach’s slides and you’ll see what he’s talking about.

