Here's The NEW Jeff Gundlach Trade

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Jeff Gundlach hosted another one of his popular webcasts to DoubleLine Funds clients.And everyone always listens for his trading recommendations (See: long Spain, short U.S. and long natural gas, short Apple)



And during last night’s call, he unveiled another controversial trade:

Go short the Japanese yen and long the Japanese stock market.

He believes Japan will pursue aggressive currency debasement in its effort to stimulate the economy.

During his presentation, he provided 9 charts that supported his view on this trade.

