Here's The NEW Jeff Gundlach Trade

Jeff Gundlach hosted another one of his popular webcasts to DoubleLine Funds clients.And everyone always listens for his trading recommendations (See: long Spain, short U.S. and long natural gas, short Apple)
And during last night’s call, he unveiled another controversial trade:
Go short the Japanese yen and long the Japanese stock market.
He believes Japan will pursue aggressive currency debasement in its effort to stimulate the economy.
During his presentation, he provided 9 charts that supported his view on this trade.
Japan has a positive real interest rate (unlike the US) which gives them room to pursue more easy monetary policy
All things considered, Gundlach believes there's a big opportunity if you go short the yen and long the Nikkei
