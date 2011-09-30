Here's The Gloomy Presentation That Jeff Gundlach Delivered To A Fancy Crowd In New York Yesterday

Jeff Gundlach, the Doubleline Capital bond god, was in New York yesterday, delivering a gloomy assessment of the global economy. His crowd at The New York Yacht Club consisted of reporters and other finance industry types.



Josh Brown at The Reformed Broker has some excellent notes of what he said. it’s really great stuff.

We’ve now got the slide presentation he delivered.

As always, it makes for excellent reading.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.