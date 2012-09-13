8 Must-See Charts On The Euro Crisis From Jeff Gundlach

Photo: Business Insider

Last night, DoubleLine Capital’s Jeff Gundlach hosted another one of his popular webcasts about the markets and the economy.As expected, one of the major issues he addressed was the eurozone’s debt ongoing debt crisis.



“It almost looks like the whole eurozone borrowed a ton of money and gave it to Germany,” he said.

In eight simple charts, Gundlach illustrated the origins of the crisis, the state of the crisis, and the outlook for the crisis.

