8 Must-See Charts On The Euro Crisis From Jeff Gundlach

Last night, DoubleLine Capital’s Jeff Gundlach hosted another one of his popular webcasts about the markets and the economy.As expected, one of the major issues he addressed was the eurozone’s debt ongoing debt crisis.

“It almost looks like the whole eurozone borrowed a ton of money and gave it to Germany,” he said.

In eight simple charts, Gundlach illustrated the origins of the crisis, the state of the crisis, and the outlook for the crisis.

Unemployment in the Euro-Area has been getting worse, while the U.S. has been getting better

Europe is home to some of the largest debtor nations in the world

Despite being on the same currency, borrowing rates across the euro countries very tremendously

Growth rates have tanked in recent years

And unemployment rates have surged

Germany has been the clear winner since the creation of the euro

Manufacturing activity continues to contract at a rapid rate

And global growth prospects aren't likely to help lift Europe out of trouble any time soon

Check Out Gundlach's whole presentation

