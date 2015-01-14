GUNDLACH: Here's The Bear Case For Stocks In 3 Charts

DoubleLine Funds Jeffrey Gundlach unveiled his 2015 outlook for the economy and financial markets on Tuesday.

In a public webcast, he advanced three charts that backs up his bear-case for stocks.

US stocks have never rallied seven years in a row, and we’ve just entered year seven of the current bull run.

Margin debt is near record highs. In other words, that means traders are borrowing record amounts of money to bid up stocks. This makes the market sensitive to sell-offs.

The Federal Reserve is scaling back stimulus. Specifically, its most recent round of quantitative easing is over. “This has been a predictable headwind, and we’re facing it again,” Gundlach said.

