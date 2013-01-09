GUNDLACH: The Markets Are Coiled Like A Snake

Photo: DoubleLine Funds

DoubleLine Funds’ Jeff Gundlach just wrapped up another one of his extremely popular webcasts for clients.The presentation, titled “Year Of The Snake,” covered Gundlach’s outlook for the global economy and financial markets.



His closing remarks say it all: “Don’t expect the stability of 2012 to endure in 2013.”

The stock markets, the European bond markets, the high-yield credit markets, the elevated fiscal deficits… Gundlach believes all of them are effectively coiled like snakes and are ready to bite us.

Click Here To See The Full Presentation >

