A Gun-Toting Thug Claiming To Be An Iraq Vet Steals $3,000 From Chase Bank In Chelsea

A gun-toting man wearing a bandage over his left eye, claiming to be an Iraq war vet, stole $3,000 from a Chase branch in Chelsea last Thursday.According to the New York Post, the man walked up to a teller window, slammed his fist on the counter and then shoved a note (written on the back of a Capitol One deposit slip) through the slot, which read:



Unemploy IRAQ war vet I have a gun in my Pocket I want 2 stack $100 Bills No Die Pack or Dummie Pack Please I Don’t want hurt any one one co worker

He told the teller: “Read that.” Then he uncovered his gun.

The teller told the NY Post:

I was serving a customer and then he walked up to my window and demanded $100,000. I was scared because there was a lot of customers in the branch. I thought, ‘If I don’t give him what he wants, he may start shooting people.’

At first the thief was calm, but as the teller hesitated, he apparently became enraged and yelled, “Hurry up! Hurry up,” and banged on the counter and flashed his gun.

After he got the cash, he stuffed it into his jacket and ran. The man is still on the loose.

