Gun Stocks Are Surging

Rob Wile
shotgun shells

Photo: freethehops on flickr

President Obama just announced a panel to study new gun violence prevention measures.The market is not worries — gun stocks are way up.

Sturm, Ruger is up 5 per cent. Swith & Wesson is  up 8 per cent.

Cabela’s, which sells guns at its retail outlets, is up 2 per cent.

Note that these stocks got crushed in the immediate wake of Newtown.

Tagged In

guns moneygame-us obama