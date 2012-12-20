Gun Stocks Are Surging

Photo: freethehops on flickr
President Obama just announced a panel to study new gun violence prevention measures.The market is not worries — gun stocks are way up.
Sturm, Ruger is up 5 per cent. Swith & Wesson is up 8 per cent.
Cabela’s, which sells guns at its retail outlets, is up 2 per cent.
Note that these stocks got crushed in the immediate wake of Newtown.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.