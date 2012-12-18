Gun Stocks Are Getting Slammed

Photo: Google Finance

Markets are surging right now with the S&P 500 up a solid 1 per cent.However, gun stocks are big losers today.



Smith & Wesson is down 3 per cent.

Sturm Ruger is down 2 per cent.

In the wake of Friday’s tragic elementary school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, U.S. leaders are ramping up their efforts to tighten controls on guns.

“In the coming weeks, I’ll use whatever power this office holds to engage my fellow citizens, from law enforcement, to mental health professionals, to parents and educators, in an effort aimed at preventing more tragedies like this, because what choice do we have?” said President Obama in Newtown last night.

California Senator Dianne Feinstein said that she intended to introduce an assault weapons ban bill on the first day of the new Congress in January.

