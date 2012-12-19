Gun Stocks Are Getting Destroyed

Photo: AP

Like yesterday, the stock markets are up, while gun makers are get slammed.Smith & Wesson is down 9%.



Sturm Ruger is down 6%.

Private equity giant Cerberus announced that it would sell its stake in gunmaker Freedom Group, amid pressure from its biggest investors. Other funds may follow suit for the other gunmakers.

In the wake of last Friday’s tragic shooting at a Connecticut elementary school, calls for tighter gun controls laws appear to be gaining increased support.

However, according to a recent presentation from S&W, demand for guns in America, barring major reforms, is incredibly robust.

