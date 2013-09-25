Here's What You Can Buy At The Biggest Gun Show In The Southeast

Despite recent attempts to pass new national gun control legislation, the gun lovers of America are winning.

This couldn’t be more apparent than at the Lakeland Gun Show, the biggest gun show in the Southeast and one of more than 5,000 gun shows held in the U.S. each year, where you can buy an incredible variety of guns and weapons, as well as military surplus gear and military artifacts.

These gun shows are particularly controversial because they allow individuals to buy guns from other individuals without going through background checks.

We visited Lakeland to see the core of American gun culture.

