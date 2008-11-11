Gun Sales Up Following Obama's Victory

Shopping may be gauche and down, but sales of firearms are up. (Um, yay?) According to ABC News, gun supporters are racing to buy up rifles before Obama cracks down on gun control. What? Why did you think people were buying guns?



ABC News: While shoppers are cutting back on almost everything, sales of one item are suddenly soaring — guns. Buyers across the country are snapping up firearms at a record pace…

“Everyone is here for the same reason: Buy it now or you’re not going to have a chance in the future,” said Charlie Street, a gun owner.

At Cheaper Than Dirt alone, more than $100,000 in guns and ammunition have been sold every day since Election Day. Buyers are stocking up before President-elect Barack Obama takes office…

The most frightening stat:

“You can’t find an AK-47 from a distributor anywhere in the nation,” Irwin said, looking at his computer and checking on inventory…

Obama says he supports the right to bear arms with reasonable restrictions. But that has not been enough reassurance for some people or enough to quell the spreading fear among gun owners.

Some guns are selling more than others. Assault rifles are especially popular because Obama supports renewing the expired federal ban on assault weapons.

Ok, seriously, why are civilians buying assault rifles to begin with?

