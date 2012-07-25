Colorado Residents Are Racing To Arm Themselves After 'Dark Knight' Massacre

Police Chief Dan Oates

In the few days since Friday’s massacre at a premiere of the new Batman movie, Coloradans are scrambling to get background checks and training to become armed.There were 1,216 background checks conducted in Colorado on Friday for people looking to purchase a gun, a 43 per cent increase compared to the average number checks for the previous two Fridays, the Denver Post reported Monday.



Just a few hours after the attack, 15 to 20 people were lined up outside a Parker, Colo. gun shop, the Denver Post reported.

“A lot of it is people saying, ‘I didn’t think I needed a gun, but now I do,'” Jake Meyers, a worker at the Parker gun store, told the Denver Post. “When it happens in your backyard, people start reassessing – ‘Hey, I go to the movies.'”

But a father who lost his son in the Columbine high school shooting wasn’t shocked by the spike in numbers, according to the Denver Post.

“To me that’s just symbolic of the fear that drives (people),” Tom Mauser, who is also a gun-control advocate, told the Denver Post.

There were similar increases in background checks after the Virginia Tech shooting rampage in 2007 and after a Tuscon, Ariz. gunman killed six people and seriously injured then-Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords in 2010, the paper noted.

