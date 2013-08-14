Gun Safety Instructor Accidentally Shoots Student During Class

A Lancaster, Ohio firearms instructor accidentally shot one of his students during a gun safety demonstration, The Columbus Dispatch

reports.

The handgun accidentally discharged during class, and a bullet ricocheted off a desk before hitting 26-year-old Michael Piemonte, a student in the class.

He was discharged from the hospital that same day — the bullet hit him in the arm, so there wasn’t major damage — but he said that it could have been much worse.

“I am thankful that it only ended up being in my arm, and didn’t hit my wife or individuals sitting at the desk behind me,” he told the newspaper.

Several nurses were in the class and they helped stabilise Piemonte before medics arrived.

The class instructor was 73-year-old Terry J. Dunlap Sr., a trustee for nearby Violet Township. Dunlap runs a shooting range and training center near Lancaster, and he shot Piemonte while he was leading a daylong concealed carry class, according to The Dispatch.

Dunlap was demonstrating self-defence techniques when the gun went off, according to CNN. There were 29 students in the class.

Piemonte speculated that Dunlap wasn’t aware the gun was loaded during class. Dunlap has been calling Piemonte regularly to check in on him, Piemonte told CNN.

We reached out to Dunlap for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

