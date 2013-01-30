Bronx Elementary School Locked Down After 'Nerf Gun' Scare

Photo: Jake Sutton/Flickr

Public School 4 in the Bronx was on lockdown Tuesday morning after reports of a possible gun on campus.Thankfully the weapon in question turned out to be nothing more than a Nerf gun, according to NBC 4 New York.



Police told the New York Daily News the school was locked down after a student told another student that he was carrying a gun.

A school employee overheard the conversation and told the school administrator, who locked down the school, according to ABC 7.

A similar incident locked down Long Island High School about two weeks ago when someone called 911 after seeing a student carrying a lime green Nerf gun, NBC 4 New York reported at the time.

