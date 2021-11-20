A gun rights organization said they are ‘awarding’ Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15, calling him a ‘warrior’ for self-defense rights

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for his trial to begin for the day at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool

A guns rights organization pledged to “award” Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15 following the teen’s acquittal.

Gun Owners of America called Rittenhouse a “warrior for gun owners and self defense rights.”

Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges relating to the fatal shooting of two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A gun-rights organization pledged to donate an AR-15 rifle to Kyle Rittenhouse after he was acquitted of all charges on Friday following the fatal shooting of two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“GOA will be awarding Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15 for his defense of gun rights in America,” Gun Owners of America tweeted. “Join us in saying THANK YOU to Kyle Rittenhouse for being a warrior for gun owners and self defense rights across the country!”

The organization says on its website that it represents some 2 million gun owners.

Many conservatives, including former President Donald Trump, celebrated Rittenhouse’s acquittal as a victory for gun rights. Donald Trump Jr. joined GOA’s call, urging supporters to sign a virtual card “in support of Kyle,” Huffpost reported.

“Gun Owners of America is sending Kyle Rittenhouse an AR-15. Sign the card in support of Kyle. Americans have a fundamental right to defend themselves, and to keep and bear arms. The verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is a recognition of those rights,” Trump Jr. said in a since-deleted tweet.

Attorney Mike Richards, who represented Rittenhouse, responded to Trump Jr.’s tweet.

“He’s an idiot. I don’t have to expand on that because it speaks for itself,” Richards told Insider.

Rittenhouse was charged with fatally shooting two men and injuring a third on the evening of August 25, 2020, amid civil unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. He was also charged with recklessly endangering two other men.

The teen pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him, testifying on the witness stand that he shot the men because they attacked him first.

The jury delivered their verdict Friday afternoon, following three-and-a-half days of deliberation.

Joshua Zitser contributed to this report.