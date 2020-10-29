One chart shows the explosion of people trying to buy guns for the first time in the months leading up to the US election

Brian Blanco/Getty Images Bret Reid shows off a Remington 700 hunting rifle and a Remington 1100 shotgun available for sale at Atlantic Outdoors gun shop on March 26, 2018 in Stokesdale, North Carolina.

In June, the FBI processed a total of 3.9 million background checks, the most since 1988 when it began collecting that data.

This comes as gun sale attempts continue to surge nationwide with research and experts indicating that safety concerns might be causing a “seismic shift.”

Gun dealers surveyed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation found that first-time gun buyers represented roughly 40% of gun sales during the spring surge.

Gun sale attempts across the US have been climbing in the months leading up to the US presidential election.

Firearm background checks, a key indicator of first-time gun sales, are up considerably this year. In June, the FBI processed a total of 3.9 million background checks, the most since 1988 when it began collecting that data.

Fluctuations in gun sales around elections aren’t uncommon,Business Insider has previously reported, with concern around new gun-control measures often driving sales leading up to an election.

But the record number of background checks comes as gun sales continue to surge nationwide with research and experts indicating that safety concerns might be causing a “seismic shift.”

The growing demand for guns began in March, just around the time when the coronavirus reached pandemic status. Marc Oliva, a representative for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, told Business Insider in July that the pandemic, as well as looting and calls to defund the police, had helped drive gun sales from people fearing for their safety. The last such demand spike linked to safety concerns was after 9/11, according to Oliva.

“If you were to walk into any big-box store or any small corner gun store, you would see the shelves are bare, and they are bare because of demand,” Oliva said. “Manufacturers are working around the clock to be able to keep up with that demand.”

Gun dealers surveyed by the NSSF found that first-time gun buyers represented roughly 40% of gun sales during the spring surge.

