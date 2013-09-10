It's Legal In Iowa For The Blind Carry Guns

Reuters/Andy Clark Gary Rosen of Edima, Minnesota (C), poses with his trophy as his wife Diana (L) watches during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia July 21, 2013.

There’s a fierce debate in Iowa over a state law that lets blind people carry guns in public,

The Des Moines Registerreport.

Gun ownership by the blind in Iowa isn’t new, but the state changed its law in 2011 to let the visually impaired carry guns in public. However, at least one sheriff told the Register he wouldn’t issue a permit to somebody who was legally blind.

Another sheriff appeared to have reservations about blind people shooting guns.

“At what point do vision problems have a detrimental effect to fire a firearm? If you see nothing but a blurry mass in front of you, then I would say you probably shouldn’t be shooting something,” Delaware County sheriff John LeClere told the Register.

Patrick Clancy, superintendent for the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School, also had reservations about the blind carrying guns.

Not all people feel the same though. Cedar County sheriff Warren Wethington is teaching his blind 19-year-old daughter to shoot a semi-automatic handgun. “If sheriffs spent more time trying to keep guns out of criminals’ hands and not people with disabilities, their time would be more productive,” he told the Register.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.