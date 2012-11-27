College Students In Colorado Might Not Be Fessing Up About Owning Guns

University of Colorado — Boulder

Colorado’s controversial move to open gun-friendly dorms seems to have been for naught.Even though students with concealed-carry permits attend both University of Colorado campuses in Boulder and Colorado Springs, no one is stepping up to live in the dorms at either campus, according to the Denver Post.



And that might be due to the extra hassle a move represents.

“I’m not surprised,” Students for Concealed Carry spokesman David Burnett told the Post. “You’ve proven you’re legally, responsibly, and morally able to carry, then the college comes back and tells you you’ve got to move. What would you do?”

The university announced the gun-friendly dorms back in August — only a month after former CU student James Holmes allegedly killed 12 during a shooting at an Aurora, Colo. movie theatre.

The dorms were designed to house concealed-carry permit owners older than 21. But the rest of the campus, including other dorms and athletic events, still wouldn’t allow guns.

Guns rights activists accused the school in August of trying to circumvent the state supreme court’s ruling that the university couldn’t ban permit holders from bringing their guns to campus, The New York Daily News reported at the time.

