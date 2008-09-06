Guns N' Roses Piracy Spikes After FBI Arrests Leaker

Last month Guns N’ Roses managed to sic the FBI on a blogger who was leaking tracks from Chinese Democracy, its perpetually delayed album. Guess what happened next?

So often I hear “artists, labels, and publishers have the right…”. Well of course they have the right, both under law and in principle. Is anyone you know really disputing that?

Let’s all agree:

1) Artists/owners have the right to control their creative works.

2) These rights will be habitually, and increasingly, violated (sometimes by your most loyal fans).

3) As these rights are violated, of course artists can avail themselves of legal remedies.

4) However, this will not impact the ongoing, chronic, and mass violation of those rights. See #2, above.

What is there to argue about? Your work has been illegally wrested from your control. Hey, that’s not right! Agreed. Now you have a simple strategic decision to make: pursue criminal or civil relief, or don’t.

But let’s be very clear about the facts and the numbers.

Arresting the GNR leaker has had a measurable impact on GNR piracy. It has increased it, necessarily, by drawing a lot of attention to it. News cycles do that every time.

All of the leaked tracks continue to be easily obtained from a wide variety of the most popular destinations on the web. Google, for one. Same as it ever was.

Can you provide me with statistics as to the increase after the

leak, after the lawsuit, etc?

Well, only the leaker (nd now the FBI) knows for sure how many people grabbed the tracks directly from his own blog before he was shut down, but nothing like the more than 60,000 people (and counting) who have snagged it since the story of his arrest hit.

Most people learn about these leaks in the press. The bigger the news cycle, the bigger the leak.

But how many downloaded it before the story about the arrest hit?

Sorry, should have been clearer: almost no one on torrent sites, as the initial downloading was directly from his blog. The news story broke five days later and the torrent downloading has been going gangbusters ever since.

http://www.rollingstone.com/rockdaily/index.php/2008/06/24/guns-n-roses-chinese-democracy-leaker-gets-fbi-visit/

Just so I’m clear, and maybe you have the statistics…

How big was the jump after the arrest?

Thanks.

Since the news cycle broke, almost all of the public (torrent) downloading has taken place, as the increased media attention created awareness. 90+% of torrent activity has been since the story broke. But what’s more important is that people are _still_ downloading it apace and it is more public than it was when it was only on the leaker’s blog.

Do a Google search for keywords “chinese democracy torrent.”

