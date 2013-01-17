Gun Maker Shares Spike As Obama Speaks

Photo: Flickr/Mike Saechang

The major publicly traded firearms companies are taking off right now.Smith & Wesson is up 3.0 per cent.



Sturm Ruger is up 2.6 per cent.

President Obama and VP Joe Biden are currently discussing gun control in a press conference right now.

It’s widely documented that firearms sales surge when discussions of gun control heat up.

