Gun Maker Shares Spike As Obama Speaks

Photo: Flickr/Mike Saechang
The major publicly traded firearms companies are taking off right now.Smith & Wesson is up 3.0 per cent.
Sturm Ruger is up 2.6 per cent.
President Obama and VP Joe Biden are currently discussing gun control in a press conference right now.
It’s widely documented that firearms sales surge when discussions of gun control heat up.
