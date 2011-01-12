Glocks Are Flying Off The Shelves In Arizona After Saturday's Massacre

Sales of semi-automatic Glock handguns have surged since Jared Loughner gunned down six and injured 14 more, including Rep. Gabrielle Giffords on the weekend.



According to Bloomberg, one-day sales of pistols in Arizona leapt 60% on January 10 – the Monday after the shooting, compared to the previous week.

The owner of two Arizona gun shops told Bloomberg the store was “at double our volume over what we usually do.”

“When something like this happens people get worried that the government is going to ban stuff,” Wolff said. Arizona gun dealers say that among the biggest sellers over the past two days is the Glock 19… the model used in the shooting.

Lougher used a Glock 9 mm in his rampage – the same model used by Virginia Tech killer, Seung-Hui Cho, when he killed 32 people. Gun sales surged after that massacre too.

