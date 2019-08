Researchers at Hasso Plattner Institute have created an advanced tape gun that can build large 3D objects.

The sci-fi looking device is primarily geared toward home planning, allowing a user to build large-scale wireframes of sofas, cabinets and other kitchen appliances.

Produced by Lamar Salter

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.