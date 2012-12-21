REPORT: Deaths From Guns To Exceed Deaths By Traffic Accidents In 2015

By 2015 more people will be killed by guns than by traffic accidents, according to a startling chart compiled by Bloomberg Government’s Alex Tribou.



Motor vehicle deaths have declined 22 per cent since 2005 while gun fatalities — including homicide, suicide and accidents — have steadily risen from a low point in 2000.

The decline of traffic accident fatalities — which coincides with deliberate moves to cut back on drunk driving, increase seatbelt use and enforce car safety standards — and the increase in gun fatalities will lead to a massive change in 2015.

At the current rates, gun deaths should hit around 33,000 annually in 2015 while traffic fatalities should decrease to around 32,000, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Gun fatalities and traffic fatalities are among the major non-medical causes of death in the United States.

Here’s the chart:

Photo: Bloomberg Government

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.